Event organizers say UP Trappers Convention is ‘like a family reunion’

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. State Fairgrounds are full of people eager to learn more about hunting and trapping.

From learning the ins and outs of trapping to living off the land, event organizers say the U.P. Trappers Convention and Outdoor Expo has something for everyone.

“There’s everything anybody needs for trapping, hunting, fishing, dog hunting. There are knives, all kinds of stuff going on,” said Roy Dahlgren, the convention’s organizer.

Allen Dubord is originally from the U.P. but now lives in Alaska. He comes to Escanaba every year for the trapper’s convention.

“It’s a way of life for me, I’ve trapped that much. It’s fun, it’s my passion, it’s my life,” said Dubord.

The O’Hearn couple lives in Iowa but comes to the convention to help others learn how to live off the land.

“It’s a connection. We were just trying to keep and enhance our connection to the Earth and God and to people,” said Red with his wife, Cindy, O’Hearn.

They say it doesn’t have to be difficult and suggests people start by doing their own research.

“This is not hard at all. I would tell people to go get a good identification book or two. Something with good, clear pictures and lots of information,” said the O’Hearns.

The Ruth Butler Building is full of vendors selling everything from traps to honey and jam. There are demonstrations all day long by expert trappers and even things for the little ones.

“We have kid’s games and all kinds of stuff going on. I’ve been around this morning and some of the vendors have stuff to pass out to the kids free of charge,” said Dahlgren.

Events continue Saturday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Entrance to the convention is $10.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.