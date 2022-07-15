Advertisement

Boy, 5, fatally shoots 8-year-old brother at Arkansas home, police say

The sheriff says authorities were still working to determine whether any criminal charges will...
The sheriff says authorities were still working to determine whether any criminal charges will be filed.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say a 5-year-old Arkansas boy fatally shot his 8-year-old brother in what investigators believe was an accidental shooting with an unsecured gun.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says the 8-year-old was found unresponsive Thursday afternoon at a home in Pine Bluff, about 40 miles south of Little Rock.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Woods told the Pine Bluff Commercial that the 5-year-old and four other siblings will be placed in the custody of a relative pending an investigation.

The sheriff says authorities were still working to determine whether any criminal charges will be filed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While the water temperature is cool this season, it's still running above the long-term average.
Lake Superior average surface temperatures coldest in 25 years
A genealogist was able to determine the birth mother of “Baby Garnet.”
Mother arrested in 1997 ‘Baby Garnet’ Mackinac County cold case
Outside of Florence County Sheriff's Office
UPDATE: 1 killed, 3 injured in head-on Florence County crash
Olivia Jo Huffman, 34-year-old Pickford Resident was arrested on charges related to meth.
TRIDENT investigation leads to meth arrest in Chippewa County
A park visitor was injured at the base of Miners Falls and was rescued by ranger and Superior...
Park Rangers urge caution, safety after rescue at Pictured Rocks

Latest News

Blood results thrown out; DUI suspect’s name wasn’t on order
A person shops for clothing at a retail store. U.S. consumer confidence dipped in June as many...
Retail sales up 1% in June, easing fears of a recession
While searching for his caregiver, officer Miles Lewis hoisted the boy on his back for a fun...
Officer gives lost child piggyback ride as they search for family
FILE - Sen. Joe Manchin said Democrats should wait until July figures on inflation are...
Manchin wants Democrats to pause budget bill, risking its fate
In this photo released by Saudi Press Agency (SPA), Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman,...
Biden, Saudi crown prince begin big meeting with fist bump