Body of Ohio man recovered in Lake Michigan

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WILX) - The body of an Ohio man was recovered Thursday in Lake Michigan. The recovery comes after multiple drownings in West Michigan on Wednesday night.

Investigators believe 33-year-old Anthony Diehl may have been trying to help a seven-year-old boy struggling in the water in South Haven. That boy later died.

Also on Wednesday, a 60-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy drowned in Ottawa County.

