Body of Ohio man recovered in Lake Michigan

The recovery comes after multiple drownings in West Michigan on Wednesday night.
The recovery comes after multiple drownings in West Michigan on Wednesday night.(Sheboygan FD)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 7:02 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WILX) - The body of an Ohio man was recovered Thursday in Lake Michigan. The recovery comes after multiple drownings in West Michigan on Wednesday night.

Investigators believe 33-year-old Anthony Diehl may have been trying to help a seven-year-old boy struggling in the water in South Haven. That boy later died.

Also on Wednesday, a 60-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy drowned in Ottawa County.

