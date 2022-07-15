Are you up to date on car seat safety standards?
Upper Michigan Today episode 75
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... Superior High Angle Rescue Professionals are at it again, and Park Rangers urge caution when hiking.
Also, are you up to date on car seat safety standards? Corey Holcomb with the Marquette-Alger Car Seat Safety Committee and Detective Nate Dawson with Marquette City Police join in.
What new parents need to know before purchasing a car seat, plus how eligible families can get a new one for free.
Detective Dawson demonstrates the proper way to strap a child into its car seat.
Holcomb explains the most common mistakes parents make when shopping for a car seat.
