Are you up to date on car seat safety standards?

Upper Michigan Today episode 75
Car seat safety stock image.
Car seat safety stock image.(MGN)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... Superior High Angle Rescue Professionals are at it again, and Park Rangers urge caution when hiking.

Upper Michigan Today's news of the day, July 15.

Also, are you up to date on car seat safety standards? Corey Holcomb with the Marquette-Alger Car Seat Safety Committee and Detective Nate Dawson with Marquette City Police join in.

What new parents need to know before purchasing a car seat, plus how eligible families can get a new one for free.

How to get a professional car seat check + how to receive a free car seat for eligible families.

Detective Dawson demonstrates the proper way to strap a child into its car seat.

Are you keeping up with car seat safety standards?

Holcomb explains the most common mistakes parents make when shopping for a car seat.

Top mistakes parents make when picking out a car seat for their children.

Watch Upper Michigan Today on FOX UP weekdays at 9:00 a.m.

