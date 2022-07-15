82-year-old Powell Township man safe after wandering away from home

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A Powell Township man is home safe after walking away from his home Thursday afternoon around 1:50 p.m.

According to the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, the 82-year-old with Alzheimer’s was found 2.5 miles away from his home by a search and rescue team. He was on 2 Rut Trail, which is north of County Road KE and west of County Road 550.

The man was in good condition.

Marquette County offers a program called Life Tracker. This program is a partnership between the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, RSVP, and TRIAD and uses tracking to locate people who may be at risk of wandering. For more information about the program contact RSVP of Marquette.

