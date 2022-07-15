3 arrested after Hancock SUV theft

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - A stolen vehicle investigation that started in Hancock led to three drug arrests Wednesday.

The Hancock Police Department says a stolen vehicle was reported from Finn St. at 3:55 p.m. Wednesday. The 2021 Chevy Trailblazer was unlocked and keys were in the vehicle.

Area law enforcement was alerted, and with the help of Onstar, the SUV was located and stopped in Florence County, Wis. by the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say there were three people in the SUV. They were arrested and now face various potential charges, including the theft and possession of the vehicle, plus drug charges including meth, illegal prescription drugs, drug paraphernalia and marijuana.

A report was forwarded to the Houghton County Prosecutor’s Office. Names will be released after arraignment. The investigation continues.

