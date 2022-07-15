Advertisement

3 arrested after Hancock SUV theft

(pixabay)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - A stolen vehicle investigation that started in Hancock led to three drug arrests Wednesday.

The Hancock Police Department says a stolen vehicle was reported from Finn St. at 3:55 p.m. Wednesday. The 2021 Chevy Trailblazer was unlocked and keys were in the vehicle.

Area law enforcement was alerted, and with the help of Onstar, the SUV was located and stopped in Florence County, Wis. by the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say there were three people in the SUV. They were arrested and now face various potential charges, including the theft and possession of the vehicle, plus drug charges including meth, illegal prescription drugs, drug paraphernalia and marijuana.

A report was forwarded to the Houghton County Prosecutor’s Office. Names will be released after arraignment. The investigation continues.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While the water temperature is cool this season, it's still running above the long-term average.
Lake Superior average surface temperatures coldest in 25 years
A genealogist was able to determine the birth mother of “Baby Garnet.”
Mother arrested in 1997 ‘Baby Garnet’ Mackinac County cold case
Olivia Jo Huffman, 34-year-old Pickford Resident was arrested on charges related to meth.
TRIDENT investigation leads to meth arrest in Chippewa County
A park visitor was injured at the base of Miners Falls and was rescued by ranger and Superior...
Park Rangers urge caution, safety after rescue at Pictured Rocks
Jamie Zambon (Delta County Jail image)
Gladstone woman sentenced for embezzling from Escanaba restaurant

Latest News

The Marquette County Sheriff's Department
82-year-old Powell Township man safe after wandering away from home
Ojibwa Casino logo
First-ever Ojibwa Marquette craft show happening this weekend
Tara Laase-McKinney, Marquette DDA Executive Director
Marquette DDA names new executive director
Outside of Florence County Sheriff's Office
UPDATE: 1 killed, 3 injured in head-on Florence County crash