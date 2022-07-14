The UPside - July 11, 2022

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette’s Lake Superior Theatre, owned by Peggy and Pete Frazier, is a functional boathouse that doubles as a live theater venue.

Owners Pete and Peggy Frazier are this week’s UPsiders for providing community members with a place to watch live theater without having to travel far. The Fraziers have been upgrading and hosting events out of their boathouse for over 20 years.

TV6 is looking for nominees in your community, to be featured in our weekly UPside report. To submit an individual, group or organization to be featured on The UPside, send your nomination information to TheUPside@wluctv6.com.

