UPHS – Marquette seeks input for Community Health Needs Assessment

(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - UP Health System — Marquette, in collaboration with other local health professionals and stakeholders, is working on a road map to health for the people of Marquette County, identifying public health needs, goals, objectives and priorities.

To complete that roadmap, the hospital has launched a comprehensive Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA), which will provide the foundation for improving and promoting the health of each member of the Marquette County community.

UP Health System - Marquette is seeking community input as part of its research, which is being gathered through an anonymous community health survey. The survey takes approximately five to 10 minutes to complete and will be analyzed by Stratasan, our CHNA partner.

Conducted every three years, a CHNA is a systematic collection, assembly, analysis and dissemination of information about the health of the community. Its role is to identify factors that affect the health of a population and determine the availability of resources within the community to properly address those factors.

“We greatly appreciate members of our community taking the time to share with us their thoughts on the health needs of our county,” said Gar Atchison, Market President, UP Health System, and CEO, UP Health System — Marquette. “With a few minutes of their time to complete the survey, they are truly making a positive impact in the lives of their family, friends and neighbors.”

Individuals wishing to take the survey and learn more about CHNAs can visit www.UPHealthSystem.com/CHNA.

