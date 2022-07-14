TRIDENT investigation leads to meth arrest in Chippewa County
PICKFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Tri-County Drug Enforcement Taskforce (TRIDET) investigation lead to the arrest of a 34-year-old Pickford woman Tuesday.
During a search, TRIDELT found approximately a ¼ lb of Methamphetamine, 3 Firearms and U.S. Currency at a house in Pickford Township. The Methamphetamine found has a street value of approximately $11,000. Oliva Huffman was arrested following the search.
She is being charged with:
Count 1 - Possession w/ Intent To Deliver Methamphetamine
Count 2- Felony Firearm
Count 3 - Felony Firearm
Count 4 - Felony Firearm
Count 5 - Maintaining a Drug House
Count 6 - Child Abuse 4th degree
Huffman was arraigned in the 91st District Court on July 13 and given a $50,000.00 bond.
TRIDENT was assisted by the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office.
