TRIDENT investigation leads to meth arrest in Chippewa County

PICKFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Tri-County Drug Enforcement Taskforce (TRIDET) investigation lead to the arrest of a 34-year-old Pickford woman Tuesday.

During a search, TRIDELT found approximately a ¼ lb of Methamphetamine, 3 Firearms and U.S. Currency at a house in Pickford Township. The Methamphetamine found has a street value of approximately $11,000. Oliva Huffman was arrested following the search.

She is being charged with:

Count 1 - Possession w/ Intent To Deliver Methamphetamine

Count 2- Felony Firearm

Count 3 - Felony Firearm

Count 4 - Felony Firearm

Count 5 - Maintaining a Drug House

Count 6 - Child Abuse 4th degree

Huffman was arraigned in the 91st District Court on July 13 and given a $50,000.00 bond.

TRIDENT was assisted by the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office.

