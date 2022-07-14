Advertisement

Support families of kids with cancer through the UP Children’s Fund

Upper Michigan Today episode 73
UP Children's Fund on Upper Michigan Today
UP Children's Fund on Upper Michigan Today
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - You can help raise money for families of children with cancer.

The 9th annual UP Children’s Fund Golf Scramble is happening today, July 14 at Wawonowin Golf Club.

Tracy Henriksen explains how the funds will benefit families across the U.P.

How to support families of kids with cancer through the UP Children's Fund.

All proceeds from the golf scramble and the UP Children’s Fund goes back into the community.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Zambon (Delta County Jail image)
Gladstone woman sentenced for embezzling from Escanaba restaurant
A genealogist was able to determine the birth mother of “Baby Garnet.”
Mother arrested in 1997 ‘Baby Garnet’ Mackinac County cold case
Thermometer in Lake Superior
One of Lake Superior’s coldest years could actually be good news for the ecosystem
A car was hit near Malton Road on US-41
1 injured in car vs. dump truck crash on US-41 in Negaunee
The Lume Cannabis Co. Christmas location is permanently closed.
Lume Cannabis closes in Christmas after less than a year open

Latest News

Feeding America Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Feeding America)
Silver Creek Church and Thrift hosting Feeding America mobile food pantry
A community project that’s been years in the making is coming to a finish.
Convoy of Hope helps New Life Church finish Community Center in Escanaba
Gliding down the rapids of Piers Gorge is one activity to enjoy, thanks to True North Outpost...
True North Outpost in Norway offers whitewater rafting opportunities
Lake Superior is experiencing its coldest season in over 25 years due to cool winter and spring...
Lake Superior average surface temperatures coldest in 25 years