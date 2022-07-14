Support families of kids with cancer through the UP Children’s Fund
Upper Michigan Today episode 73
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - You can help raise money for families of children with cancer.
The 9th annual UP Children’s Fund Golf Scramble is happening today, July 14 at Wawonowin Golf Club.
Tracy Henriksen explains how the funds will benefit families across the U.P.
All proceeds from the golf scramble and the UP Children’s Fund goes back into the community.
Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.