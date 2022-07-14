Advertisement

Silver Creek Church and Thrift hosting Feeding America mobile food pantry

Feeding America Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Feeding America)
By Nathan Larsh
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 5:15 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - As Serve Week kicks off tor Silver Creek Church and Thrift, they will be hosting the Feeding America mobile food pantry Thursday, June 14.

This will be a drive through event, so those attending should remain in their vehicles. The event begins at 10 a.m. and will go until noon, or until food runs out. There will be enough food for about 300 families.

Silver Creek Church and Thrift is located at 219 Silver Creek Road in Harvey.

