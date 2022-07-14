Advertisement

Rental rates in Manhattan now average $5,000

The analysts say one reason costs rose that much is due to would-be home buyers who paused...
The analysts say one reason costs rose that much is due to would-be home buyers who paused their searches and decided to rent instead.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (CNN) - Living in the Big Apple will take a big bite out of your wallet.

The average monthly rent in Manhattan was just over $5,000 for the month of June, according to Douglas Elliman and Miller Samuel Real Estate Appraisers and Consultants.

The brokerage firm says that’s about a 25% hike from the year before and a new record high for the fifth month in a row.

The analysts say one reason costs rose that much is due to would-be home buyers who paused their searches and decided to rent instead.

They also say they don’t expect to see rental rates falling in the near future because leasing in the city typically doesn’t hit a peak until the end of summer.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Zambon (Delta County Jail image)
Gladstone woman sentenced for embezzling from Escanaba restaurant
A genealogist was able to determine the birth mother of “Baby Garnet.”
Mother arrested in 1997 ‘Baby Garnet’ Mackinac County cold case
Thermometer in Lake Superior
One of Lake Superior’s coldest years could actually be good news for the ecosystem
A car was hit near Malton Road on US-41
1 injured in car vs. dump truck crash on US-41 in Negaunee
The Lume Cannabis Co. Christmas location is permanently closed.
Lume Cannabis closes in Christmas after less than a year open

Latest News

The flag-draped casket bearing the remains of Hershel W. “Woody” Williams is carried by joint...
Congress salutes last WWII Medal of Honor recipient
Netflix currently has 221.6 million subscribers globally.
Netflix announces cheaper version with ads
President Joe Biden participates in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Yair Lapid of...
Biden, Lapid agree to stop Iran nuke program, differ on how
A hidden Van Gogh painting is found inside another Van Gogh painting. (CNN, NATIONAL GALLERIES...
X-ray reveals secret Van Gogh painting