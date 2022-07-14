Perfect U.P. summer day ahead

High pressure is still in control of the conditions today. Therefore another sunny and comfortable day is ahead. A front is expected to move through on Saturday with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms. The heat and humidity will be on the rise by the end of the weekend as an upper level ridge will usher in a warmer air mass. Highs will be flirting with the 90s by Monday! It will be short lived as we’re back to normal by next Wednesday.

Today: Mostly sunny ad pleasant

>Highs: Upper 60s near Lake Superior, mid to upper 70s elsewhere

Friday: Partly cloudy and warmer with isolated thundershowers in the west and south

>Highs: Low 80s west, mid to upper 70s elsewhere

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers

>Highs: Low to mid 80s inland, 70s along the Great Lakes

Sunday: Partly cloudy and warmer with isolated showers

>Highs: Upper 80s inland, 70s along the shorelines

Monday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid

>Highs: Low 90s inland, mid to upper 80s elsewhere

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers

>Highs: Mid to upper 80s

Wednesday: Morning lingering showers and staying mostly cloudy with temperatures gradually falling

>Highs: Low 70s

