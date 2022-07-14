Park Rangers urge caution, safety after rescue at Pictured Rocks

PICTURED ROCKS NATIONAL LAKESHORE, Mich. (WLUC) - Park rangers and volunteers from Superior High Angle Rescue Professionals (SHARP) successfully rescued an individual who injured themselves at the base of Miners Falls Wednesday.

The individual was found with a possible broken leg and was later transported to the hospital, according to the Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore Facebook Page.

“While visiting the park, it is important to stick to designated trails and not go beyond the fences at overlooks,” the Pictured Rock’s post said.

Many areas with overlooks have fences to ensure the safety of visitors, especially in areas with tall cliffs. Staying on trails and within fenced areas at overlooks not only keeps individuals safe, but it also protects many of the sensitive plants and ecosystems in the surrounding forests.

