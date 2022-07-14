Advertisement

One more ideal summer day with approaching rain

Rain moving in from the west
Rain moving in from the west(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Today has been another beautiful summer day out there with little cloud cover. Though tomorrow is still looking average there is chances of rain in the western counties in the morning that will sweep southeast along the Wisconsin border. The weekend is looking to be warmer and with some spotty showers throughout so be sure to have the umbrella ready for the weekend. Temperatures and humidity are also warming up into next week where some places in the west could see temperatures rise into the 90s.

Friday: Partly cloudy and warmer with isolated thundershowers in the west and south

>Highs: High 70s to Low 80s out west; Mid 70s elsewhere

Saturday: Increasing clouds into the afternoon; isolated rain and thundershowers

>Highs: 80s inland; High 70s near Lake Superior

Sunday: Warmer air settles in; partly cloudy with isolated rain

>Highs: Mid to High 80s inland; High 70s to Low 80s near the Lake

Monday: Mostly sunny with scattered clouds; hot and humid

>Highs: Mid to High 80s; isolated 90s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy; isolated showers

>Highs: 80s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy; cooling air

>Highs: 70s

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Zambon (Delta County Jail image)
Gladstone woman sentenced for embezzling from Escanaba restaurant
A genealogist was able to determine the birth mother of “Baby Garnet.”
Mother arrested in 1997 ‘Baby Garnet’ Mackinac County cold case
Thermometer in Lake Superior
One of Lake Superior’s coldest years could actually be good news for the ecosystem
A car was hit near Malton Road on US-41
1 injured in car vs. dump truck crash on US-41 in Negaunee
While the water temperature is cool this season, it's still running above the long-term average.
Lake Superior average surface temperatures coldest in 25 years

Latest News

nice
Perfect U.P. summer day ahead
More pleasant days into weekend
Pleasant days heading into weekend
nice
A couple really nice days
Overnight transition from t’storms to mostly clear as high pressure from the Canadian Shield...
Thunderstorms, showers clearing out to a mostly sunny midweek