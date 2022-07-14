One more ideal summer day with approaching rain

Today has been another beautiful summer day out there with little cloud cover. Though tomorrow is still looking average there is chances of rain in the western counties in the morning that will sweep southeast along the Wisconsin border. The weekend is looking to be warmer and with some spotty showers throughout so be sure to have the umbrella ready for the weekend. Temperatures and humidity are also warming up into next week where some places in the west could see temperatures rise into the 90s.

Friday: Partly cloudy and warmer with isolated thundershowers in the west and south

>Highs: High 70s to Low 80s out west; Mid 70s elsewhere

Saturday: Increasing clouds into the afternoon; isolated rain and thundershowers

>Highs: 80s inland; High 70s near Lake Superior

Sunday: Warmer air settles in; partly cloudy with isolated rain

>Highs: Mid to High 80s inland; High 70s to Low 80s near the Lake

Monday: Mostly sunny with scattered clouds; hot and humid

>Highs: Mid to High 80s; isolated 90s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy; isolated showers

>Highs: 80s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy; cooling air

>Highs: 70s

