Network with a Select Realtor at Business After Hours

Select Realty invites you in to check out its new space and enjoy good food
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 5:42 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Select Realty has moved offices in Marquette Township and invites you in to see its space.

Associate Brokers/owners Andi Goriesky and Sean Leahy talk about their new location, being a locally owned-and-operated business, and what they can provide to clients.

Goriesky and Leahy share why you should come to Business After Hours... plus introduce you to Big D and Dinah.

Connect with a realtor at Select Realty's Business After Hours.

Select Realty is located at 2363 US-41 West.

You can reach the office by phone at (906) 228-2772

