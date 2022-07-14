Network with a Select Realtor at Business After Hours
Select Realty invites you in to check out its new space and enjoy good food
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 5:42 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Select Realty has moved offices in Marquette Township and invites you in to see its space.
Associate Brokers/owners Andi Goriesky and Sean Leahy talk about their new location, being a locally owned-and-operated business, and what they can provide to clients.
Goriesky and Leahy share why you should come to Business After Hours... plus introduce you to Big D and Dinah.
Select Realty is located at 2363 US-41 West.
You can reach the office by phone at (906) 228-2772
