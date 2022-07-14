Model Towne Inn Hosts Suicide Prevention Benefit

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - After the pandemic, people may be feeling separated or alone.

Local businesses are coming together in hopes of having an open conversation with members of the community.

Shannon Greathouse hopes members of the community will show up in remembrance.

Shannon Greathouse from Shannon’s Home Cooking, who will be catering the event, hopes that the community will see that it’s okay to talk about mental health struggles.

Shannon also hopes that the community will take comfort from the event.

The event will start at 8 p.m. on Saturday, with a candle lighting at 10 p.m.

Click here for more information regarding the event.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.