Michigan Tech adds home hockey exhibition game against Lake Superior State

Saturday afternoon game October 1
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech hockey has added an exhibition game against Lake Superior State on October 1. The Huskies and Lakers will drop the puck on the 2022-23 season at 2:07 p.m. at the MacInnes Student Ice Arena.

The two teams will also meet on November 11-12 in Houghton and December 16-17 at Taffy Abel Arena in Sault Ste. Marie.

Tech’s regular season kicks off at Ferris State on October 7 and the regular season home opener is October 21-22 against Bemidji State.

