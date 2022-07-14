Advertisement

Michigan Lighthouse Festival sets its sights on Marquette

Marquette Harbor Lighthouse
Marquette Harbor Lighthouse(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Lighthouse Festival is traveling to Marquette to shine its light on the Marquette Harbor Lighthouse from Aug. 5 - 7.

Marquette’s iconic red building is one of 129 lighthouses in the state of Michigan. Each year the Michigan Lighthouse Festival travels to a new city in Michigan to promote their lighthouses and their history on the Great Lakes. Attendees can expect a collection of activities and speakers throughout the weekend at various venues throughout Downtown Marquette.

Friday will kick things off with a get-together from 5 - 9 p.m. at the Masonic Building in Downtown Marquette with guest speaker: Bruce Lynn from the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society and a showing of Disney’s The Finest Hour.

Saturday will be the main event from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. at the Marquette Maritime Museum starting with the Maritime Market providing a wide selection of vendors. The first guest speaker will be Brian Lijewski, Architect Specialist, S.H.P.O. and the following speaker will be Burt Mason, President of the Huron Island Lighthouse Preservation Society at 2 p.m.

Finally, Sunday wraps things up with the Fair Sailing Brunch from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the historic Landmark Inn. Various ticket options are available for people to attend all that the Michigan Lighthouse Festival has to offer.

For more information and ticket options visit www.michiganlighthousefestival.com.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Zambon (Delta County Jail image)
Gladstone woman sentenced for embezzling from Escanaba restaurant
A genealogist was able to determine the birth mother of “Baby Garnet.”
Mother arrested in 1997 ‘Baby Garnet’ Mackinac County cold case
Thermometer in Lake Superior
One of Lake Superior’s coldest years could actually be good news for the ecosystem
A car was hit near Malton Road on US-41
1 injured in car vs. dump truck crash on US-41 in Negaunee
The Lume Cannabis Co. Christmas location is permanently closed.
Lume Cannabis closes in Christmas after less than a year open

Latest News

988 will become available nationwide, beginning July 16, for those seeking help during a mental...
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline launches 988 dialing code
Feeding America Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Feeding America)
Silver Creek Church and Thrift hosting Feeding America mobile food pantry
A community project that’s been years in the making is coming to a finish.
Convoy of Hope helps New Life Church finish Community Center in Escanaba
Gliding down the rapids of Piers Gorge is one activity to enjoy, thanks to True North Outpost...
True North Outpost in Norway offers whitewater rafting opportunities