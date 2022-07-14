Michigan Lighthouse Festival sets its sights on Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Lighthouse Festival is traveling to Marquette to shine its light on the Marquette Harbor Lighthouse from Aug. 5 - 7.

Marquette’s iconic red building is one of 129 lighthouses in the state of Michigan. Each year the Michigan Lighthouse Festival travels to a new city in Michigan to promote their lighthouses and their history on the Great Lakes. Attendees can expect a collection of activities and speakers throughout the weekend at various venues throughout Downtown Marquette.

Friday will kick things off with a get-together from 5 - 9 p.m. at the Masonic Building in Downtown Marquette with guest speaker: Bruce Lynn from the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society and a showing of Disney’s The Finest Hour.

Saturday will be the main event from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. at the Marquette Maritime Museum starting with the Maritime Market providing a wide selection of vendors. The first guest speaker will be Brian Lijewski, Architect Specialist, S.H.P.O. and the following speaker will be Burt Mason, President of the Huron Island Lighthouse Preservation Society at 2 p.m.

Finally, Sunday wraps things up with the Fair Sailing Brunch from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the historic Landmark Inn. Various ticket options are available for people to attend all that the Michigan Lighthouse Festival has to offer.

For more information and ticket options visit www.michiganlighthousefestival.com.

