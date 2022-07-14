Advertisement

Marquette Township, city explain status of short-term rentals

Marquette City Manager Karen Kovacs says the cap was made to balance residential housing and short-term rentals.(wluc)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Midtown Manor is just one of the short-term rentals in the city of Marquette which has 250 short-term rentals within its limits the capacity the city’s ordinance currently allows.

Right now, there are over 100 property owners on a waitlist.

Marquette City Manager Karen Kovacs says the cap was made to balance residential housing and short-term rentals.

“There were quite a few conversations with the commission and city staff on that recommendation and really took a hard look at how many units of housing we have here, how many rentals we have, and what the best fit is,” Kovacs said.

The city actually just opened an Airbnb of its own. Kovacs says the funds raised will be used to improve the surrounding area.

“That facility is more of a park rental and all of the funds received there actually go back into park improvements. And hopefully in the future fund the lighthouse and lighthouse improvements,” Kovacs said. “While it is currently advertised on Airbnb it’s not something we are considering a short-term rental as it’s not an income revenue into the city apparition.”

Meanwhile, Marquette Township has taken a different approach to its short-term rentals.

“We made a zoning text amendment probably 3 years ago and have only approved less than 20 of these permits,” Marquette Township Planning and Zoning Administrator Jason McCarthy said. “As opposed to the city where they placed a cap and a proximity requirement the township does not have that at this time.”

Local governments’ ability to regulate short-term rentals could be limited if legislation is approved in Lansing.

It would prevent municipalities from limiting the number of short-term rentals to less than 30% of their residential units.

In Marquette that would mean allowing no less than 3,000 permits.

“We do enjoy having short-term rentals within our city and we would like to maintain some of that ability to control what is best for our city on the local level versus the state’s approach is a one size fits all,” Kovacs said.

The city has voiced its concerns about the legislation with state lawmakers.

The Michigan House has passed the bill, but it still must be passed by the Senate before it would go to the governor’s desk.

