‘Love & Bicycles’ to host guided interpretive e-bike tours

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - You will soon have the chance to tour Negaunee in a unique way.

The rising popularity of e-bikes has encouraged Love & Bicycles bike shop to host guided interpretive bike tours in mid-to-late August. Blake Becker, co-owner of Love & Bicycles, said the tour is meant for both new and advanced cyclists looking to learn more about the history of the area.

“They are going to be happening out on the Iron Ore Heritage Trail in Old Town Negaunee,” Becker said. “It is going to be really interesting and it should be very engaging for everybody.”

Love & Bicycles also sells and services e-bikes, mountain bikes, road bikes, fat tire bikes and more for those interested. Becker added that he has noticed a large increase in people interested in e-bikes, keeping the shop busy.

“There has been a really big resurgence of people interested in these bikes,” Becker emphasized. “We are attracting people of all ages into this category of biking and it is really exciting.”

Outside of its planned e-bike tours, Becker noted that Love & Bicycles rents e-bikes to those who want to ride but don’t want to pay for one.

“We rent out bikes for half a day or a full day,” Becker explained. “When people come to rent bikes out from us we teach them about trail etiquette. We teach them about safety, about riding the bikes and just generally are sending people out to have a really good time.”

Becker said he also wants to remind trail cyclists about proper etiquette, especially with all the new cyclists out and about. Some of these rules include using your bell to notify riders when you are approaching and staying to the right side of the trail.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.