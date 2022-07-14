Advertisement

Listen to songs of the Great Lakes from 12-string guitar, harp duo The Stapletons

Upper Michigan Today episode 74
The Stapletons on Upper Michigan Today.
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... Lake Superior is really cold.

Upper Michigan Today's news of the day, Thursday, July 14.

Plus, Kate and Casey Stapleton traveled to the U.P. on a blue school bus for their Inner Seas Tour.

Guitar and harp duo The Stapletons are on tour in the U.P.

The Stapletons explain their music and what brings them to the U.P. from their home in Pittsburgh.

Details of upcoming performances by guitar and harp duo The Stapletons.

One more song from the duo to close out the show.

Kate and Casey Stapleton play a traditional sea shanty.

Check out more from The Stapletons at www.thestapletonsmusic.com.

