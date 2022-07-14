Listen to songs of the Great Lakes from 12-string guitar, harp duo The Stapletons
Upper Michigan Today episode 74
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... Lake Superior is really cold.
Plus, Kate and Casey Stapleton traveled to the U.P. on a blue school bus for their Inner Seas Tour.
The Stapletons explain their music and what brings them to the U.P. from their home in Pittsburgh.
One more song from the duo to close out the show.
Check out more from The Stapletons at www.thestapletonsmusic.com.
