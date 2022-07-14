Advertisement

Iron Mountain’s ‘Out to Lunch’ concert series returns for 20th year

Music can be seen downtown across from the library every Thursday.
By Clint McLeod
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A summer concert series looks to bring Iron Mountain residents together.

For the last 20 years, Iron Mountain has hosted its “Out to Lunch” concert series, downtown, across from the library.

Local and regional bands are chosen to play for the community. Vendors sell lunch and nearly 200 people set up a lawn chair to watch every Thursday.

“It runs from 11:45 a.m. until 1:15 p.m. We hope that people who are downtown and do take a lunch break are able to enjoy some live music,” said Mindy Meyers, Iron Mountain DDA program director. “We have vendors available at our ‘Out to Lunch.’ We usually have Crispigna’s Italian Market, Dulce Nulla Gourmet Desserts and Cousin Mike’s hotdogs.”

Meyers says thanks to sponsors, the event is free to the community. There are four concerts left. The season ends on Aug. 11.

