Iron Mountain Fire School to offer advanced EMT course

DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - First responders could soon be better prepared to answer emergency calls in Dickinson County. A new, advanced EMT training course is on the horizon.

“Skillsets are sometimes hard to keep up with,” said Jeff Friedenstab, Iron Mountain Fire Department deputy director of fire services. “Technical rescue training, even auto extrication with all of the new advancements in how cars are made and what they are made out of. Continuing with your training is important.”

The Iron Mountain Fire School of EMS will put on the course this winter. Friedenstab said the department is currently the only state-certified training site in Dickinson County that can offer this course. He said multiple rescue squads have asked for the advanced course.

“It allows those individuals to provide a higher care,” Friedenstab explained. “It allows them to provide certain drugs you can’t do as a basic EMT. It also allows you to start an IV. There is a fair amount of stuff this will allow you to do past the normal EMT level.”

The course has 84 hours of instruction plus 50 hours of clinical observation. Friedenstab said four members of the Iron Mountain Fire Department plan to enroll.

“This is open to anybody that is on any rescue squad,” Friedenstab said. “You have to have an EMT basic license currently in order to enroll.”

Three Critical Care Paramedics instructors will teach the course. It’s capped at 15 students.

The cost is $850, and registration is due by Sept. 30.

To request an application, email infschoolsems@gmail.com. The course is from Jan. 10, 2023, to March 14, 2023. Those who complete the course will be eligible for the NREMT licensing exams.

