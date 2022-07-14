Inflation rate to increase property taxes in Marquette County

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - With inflation at a 40-year high in the U.S., we are seeing more expensive prices across the board.

Your property taxes are no exception. City of Marquette Manager Karen Kovacs said record high inflation is shaping up to be uncharted territory for homeowners.

“We are at seriously an unprecedented time that many of us are seeing as homeowners,” Kovacs emphasized.

As of June, the U.S. inflation rate is the highest it has been since 1981 at 9.1%. This drives up food, gas, and rent prices as well as property taxes. Marquette County residents may have noticed their property tax bill is more expensive than usual this July.

“What people are going to see this year is a 3.3% rate of inflation on their taxable values which will increase what you pay,” Marquette County Treasurer Jacqueline Solomon said. “You are paying 3.3% more in property taxes on top of the millage rate.”

This applies to the current collection period ending in Sept. and the next collection period beginning in Dec. For City of Marquette residents, this increase is on top of the new 17.5604 millage rate.

Michigan law states that property taxes are capped at an annual 5% increase or the rate of inflation – whichever is less. Solomon added that homeowners will see another increase next year.

“The Department of Treasury uses a 24-month trailing period to calculate the rate of inflation that they use for the taxable values,” Solomon said. “They are projecting that we see a 5% increase next year.”

New home buyers will be hit even harder by this increase. State law says property taxes are uncapped when a home transfers ownership. This means that new home buyers have to pay the reassessed, or current, taxable value of their home until it reaches the capped value again.

“Your taxable value can only increase by so much,” Kovacs said. “The only time that changes is when it is uncapped through a purchase or sale of a home. That is where some of those new home buyers are going to be experiencing some of those larger increases.”

For those worried they are unable to pay their newly increased property taxes, Solomon urges you to reach out to the Marquette County Treasurer’s Office. The treasurer’s office can help you set up a payment plan and talk about concerns you may have.

“The state of Michigan has a program, the Michigan Homeowner Assistant Fund (MIHAF),” Solomon noted. “MIHAF can help you pay any property taxes, catch up on mortgage payments and utilities as well.”

