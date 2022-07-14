Finlandia names Hainault new Women’s Basketball Coach

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Brandi Hainault has been promoted to head coach of the Finlandia University women’s basketball team. She is set to begin her duties, July 13. Hainault has spent the last three years as the assistant coach for the Lions.

“Brandi understands what it takes to be a student-athlete at Finlandia, being a former women’s basketball player at Finlandia herself,” said athletic director Curtis Wittenberg. “She has shown to be a hard worker and during the interview process demonstrated to the committee that she is ready and committed to lead the Lions. We look forward to watching the program continue with its recent successes.”

Hainault was the head coach of girls’ basketball at Chassell High School (Mich.) (2012-18). During her six years, she led the Panthers to a record of 65-60, three trips to the District championship game, two district titles and a regional championship. In 2017-18, Hainault took Chassell to the Class D State Championship game. This was the first appearance for the girls’ team.

“I’m very honored to take over a program that’s been moving in a positive direction the last few years,” said Hainault. “We have a great group of girls returning and I look forward to the upcoming season.”

Hainault earned three letters at Finlandia (2000-02). She was a two-time Team Defensive MVP winner. Hainault helped the Lions go 44-33.

Hainault has a B.S. in Elementary Education from Finlandia and a Masters in Reading Specialist from Northern Michigan.

Hainault replaces Mariah LaPointe-Dunham who left to be the athletic director at Baraga High School.

