Camp New Day helping kids have fun and make memories

Kids at work at Camp New Day
Kids at work at Camp New Day(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - More than 30 youth campers were in Negaunee Township Thursday afternoon working with their hands and making memories. It’s called ‘Camp New Day’ and for 20 years they’ve been providing a week in the summer full of activities for children who either have or had an incarcerated family member.

Thursday they were working at the Union Carpenters and Millwrights Skilled Training Center building benches. Camp staff says they give them a free, full and fun week of activities.

“Through the week we’ve been fishing, we do lots of arts and crafts, field games, eating, a lot of the kids love the food which is awesome and just making friendships and everlasting memories which is super important,” said Anjelica Thorne, Camp New Day dean and board member.

“I like Camp New Day, it’s my last year which is kind of sad, it’s my third year but as a whole, what I’ve taken away is that no matter what situation you’re in there’s always people that are in your situation too,” said Noah Pearson, Camp New Day member.

The benches being worked on Thursday are for Presbytery Point Camp in Michigamme.

