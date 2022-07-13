Upper Peninsula State Bank holds grand opening for Marquette location

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Peninsula State Bank held a grand opening for its Marquette location Wednesday.

Located on the west end of Washington Street, Upper Peninsula State Bank held a celebration where prizes, food and outdoor games were present.

The event focused on their new system of bank-telling with new ATMs integrated with face-face online technology.

President and CEO of Upper Peninsula State Bank David Williams explained how the new technology will keep their business personable while still using new and innovative technology.

“You’re going to talk to one of our tellers, and they can work with you and virtually do about 95% of any teller transaction through a machine,” said Williams. “Keep in mind, there are people behind that, we’re still a people-based business.”

Upper Peninsula State Bank plans to open a location in Houghton in early August with the same bank-telling technology.

