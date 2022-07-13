True North Outpost in Norway offers whitewater rafting opportunities

NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - Summer weather pushes many people outside, and onto the water. Gliding down the rapids of Piers Gorge is one activity to enjoy, thanks to True North Outpost in Norway.

Many have been whitewater rafting before, but for Ali Christensen and her family, this is a new experience.

“I am excited and a little nervous but more excited,” Christensen said.

Christensen and her family live in Texas and are visiting family in the U.P. Raft guide Jason Pientka said it is common to get both experienced and brand new customers.

“It actually makes the job interesting because you get some people that don’t even know what they are getting into, then some people who come to keep experiencing it as a lifestyle, just like me,” Pientka said. “There is a big variety of customers we get.”

Pientka has helped guide hundreds of boats down Piers Gorge over the last four years. He said for this time of year, the water level is higher than normal.

“The heavy winters we see up here are preferred for whitewater,” Pientka said. “All that snow melts off into the reservoir, fills up the groundwater and so on. That does make a substantial difference to sustain the water levels through the rivers.”

Pientka said on a busy weekend day, 16 boats carrying nearly 100 people will go down the rapids. Piers Gorge is a three-mile stretch of the Menominee River. It has excitement for everyone.

“We go from class zero all the way up to class four whitewater,” Pientka said. “You’ll see a variety of things from easier rapids that you could paddle through on a canoe, or we go over Mishicot Falls. Yes, we go over a waterfall.”

Boats will continue to fly through the rapids until the season ends in mid-October. You can call True North Outpost to reserve a three-hour trip. Adult tickets cost $48 for a weekday and $55 for a weekend.

