Advertisement

Travel + Leisure dubs Mackinac Island best island in continental US

Mackinac Island named best island in continental U.S. by Travel + Leisure.
Mackinac Island named best island in continental U.S. by Travel + Leisure.(WLUC)
By Maggie Duly
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (WLUC) - Travel + Leisure Magazine listed northern Michigan’s Mackinac Island as the No. 1 Best Island in the Continental U.S. on Tuesday.

Mackinac Island took the cake in this year’s list, called a Midwestern Haven by the magazine. Every year for the “World’s Best” awards, the magazine’s readers can weigh in to rate travel locations. In 2021, Hilton Head in South Carolina topped the list.

Travel + Leisure reports 80% of the roughly four-square-mile island on Lake Huron is protected as a state park. Visitors can explore the island by foot, bike or horse-drawn carriage, but no cars are allowed.

Carriage Tours through Mackinac
Carriage Tours through Mackinac(Carriage Tours)

Mackinac Island is home to the Grand Hotel where patrons can relax with a cocktail on the 660-foot-long porch. Travelers can choose from 13 different fudge shops, visit historic Fort Mackinac, check out the butterfly house and enjoy multiple hiking and biking trails.

The Musser family, longtime owners of the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island, announced they sold...
The Musser family, longtime owners of the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island, announced they sold the property to KSL Capital Partners. (Photo courtesy of Grand Hotel) (WJRT)

Mackinac Island was also ranked 23rd on the 2022 Best Islands in the World.

Related: Behind the Magic of Mackinac: Members of Magic

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Zambon (Delta County Jail image)
Gladstone woman sentenced for embezzling from Escanaba restaurant
The Lume Cannabis Co. Christmas location is permanently closed.
Lume Cannabis closes in Christmas after less than a year open
Plaque outside the Kaye House in Marquette
NMU putting Kaye House up for sale
The Dickinson County Library (WLUC Photo)
Dickinson County Library’s book collection questioned during board meeting
Pathways Community Mental Health in Marquette
‘Not within our control’: UP mental health professionals explain why Yoopers are feeling less happy

Latest News

(FILE) Gov. Whitmer signs a bipartisan bill updating Michigan’s high school curriculum to...
“I will stand up for all women”: Whitmer signs EO refusing to extradite people seeking reproductive care
A car was hit near Malton Road on US-41
Car vs. dump truck crash slows traffic on US-41 in Ishpeming
The discussion began when a patron challenged the graphic novel “Patience & Esther” in March.
Dickinson County Library’s book collection questioned during board meeting
Escanaba Salvation Army hosting mobile food pantry