Travel + Leisure dubs Mackinac Island best island in continental US
MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (WLUC) - Travel + Leisure Magazine listed northern Michigan’s Mackinac Island as the No. 1 Best Island in the Continental U.S. on Tuesday.
Mackinac Island took the cake in this year’s list, called a Midwestern Haven by the magazine. Every year for the “World’s Best” awards, the magazine’s readers can weigh in to rate travel locations. In 2021, Hilton Head in South Carolina topped the list.
Travel + Leisure reports 80% of the roughly four-square-mile island on Lake Huron is protected as a state park. Visitors can explore the island by foot, bike or horse-drawn carriage, but no cars are allowed.
Mackinac Island is home to the Grand Hotel where patrons can relax with a cocktail on the 660-foot-long porch. Travelers can choose from 13 different fudge shops, visit historic Fort Mackinac, check out the butterfly house and enjoy multiple hiking and biking trails.
Mackinac Island was also ranked 23rd on the 2022 Best Islands in the World.
