Tips to building a winning resume to secure a job

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -Chris Kangas, Talent Services Manager for U.P. Michigan Works!, explained a resume is what sets job candidates apart from others.

The group can help you update and create a resume.

Kangas explained modern resumes are a combination of the chronological and functional resumes from the past; resumes are made up of three parts: branding statement, experience, and education. Everything normally fits on one page.

If you are interested in the programs and services, call a local Michigan Works! at 1-800-285-9675, or text at 906-629-1976, or email at contactus@upmichiganworks.org.

