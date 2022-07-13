Advertisement

Tips to building a winning resume to secure a job

By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -Chris Kangas, Talent Services Manager for U.P. Michigan Works!, explained a resume is what sets job candidates apart from others.

The group can help you update and create a resume.

Kangas explained modern resumes are a combination of the chronological and functional resumes from the past; resumes are made up of three parts: branding statement, experience, and education. Everything normally fits on one page.

If you are interested in the programs and services, call a local Michigan Works! at 1-800-285-9675, or text at 906-629-1976, or email at contactus@upmichiganworks.org.

