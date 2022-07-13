Advertisement

South Shore Fishing Association looking for boat captains for veterans fishing day

Veterans Fishing Day
Veterans Fishing Day(WLUC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 6:26 PM EDT
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The South Shore Fishing Association is looking for some boat captains. The annual veterans fishing day is coming and the group is only about halfway to its goal of having 50 or more captains.

The captains will take the veterans out for fishing on Lake Superior and end the event with a boat parade letting the veterans show off their catch. The SSFA also has a new partnership to help with concerns over fuel costs.

“This year we’ve got a great new partnership with Krist, they’ve gone ahead and supplied $100 gift cards for each captain that is going to be volunteering, we recognize the rising cost of fuel and that may hinder you your ability to become a captain so we wanted to do something to help out,” said President of the SSFA, Todd Scott.

The veteran’s fishing day is August 6 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The best way is to apply online at the SSFA website.

