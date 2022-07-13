Pleasant days heading into weekend

Another summer day is coming to a close with another pleasant day in store for tomorrow and some parts of Friday. Though as we approach the weekend rain chances will rise in the west for Friday morning. It is looking to be mostly scattered rain that will move into the central counties by the afternoon so the rain will not washout and plans for the weekend. Temperatures and humidity are on the rise for Sunday and Monday where some people could experience high 80s and low 90s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies with pleasant temperatures

>Highs: Low 70s in the northern counties; Mid to High 70s down south

Friday: Rain moves in from west in the morning; becomes spotty by the afternoon

>Highs: Mid to High 70s; isolated 80° out west

Saturday: Mostly cloudy; scattered rain throughout the day

>Highs: High 70s and Low 80s out west

Sunday: Partly cloudy; humid air settles in with spotty rain

>Highs: 80s

Monday: Partly cloudy; more humid

>Highs: 80s

Tuesday: Humid air lingers; partly cloudy

>Highs: Mid to High 80s with isolated 90s

