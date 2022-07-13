Murals displayed next to All Veterans Memorial in Munising

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - There is a new patriotic addition to Binsfeld Bayshore Park in Munising.

The Munising Downtown Development Authority and the Alger County Chamber of Commerce worked together to install murals next to the park’s All Veterans Memorial, a project which took a year and a half to complete.

The murals represent each branch of the military and are intended to honor all Alger County veterans for their service.

“We knew this would be a good location for it because we have a lot of veterans that are visiting the area - not only local veterans but also a lot of veterans visiting the area that do come down here, they do see it, and they do get a chance to enjoy it,” said Munising DDA Executive Director Kathy Reynolds.

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter #237 also contributed to the project, and some U.P. veterans took time on Wednesday to repaint a cannon located between the murals and the memorial.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.