Car vs. dump truck crash slows traffic on US-41 in Ishpeming

A car was hit near Malton Road on US-41
A car was hit near Malton Road on US-41
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A crash between a car and a dump truck caused traffic delays on US-41 in Ishpeming Wednesday morning.

The crash happened shortly after 8:00 a.m. near Malton Road. Traffic was moving slowly when both directions were down to one lane.

No major injuries were reported by crews at the scene. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

