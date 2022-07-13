Car vs. dump truck crash slows traffic on US-41 in Ishpeming

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A crash between a car and a dump truck caused traffic delays on US-41 in Ishpeming Wednesday morning.

The crash happened shortly after 8:00 a.m. near Malton Road. Traffic was moving slowly when both directions were down to one lane.

No major injuries were reported by crews at the scene. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.