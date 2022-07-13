Marquette County Salvation Army looking for community donations

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Salvation Army in Marquette is looking for the communities help. Many drives during the holiday season, including the TV6 Canathon go a long way to keeping the food pantries full during the winter months. Now, the Salvation Army is seeing an increase in need from the public and they need donations.

“We’re seeing the need for helping people continuing to grow, we’ve been seeing that need through our feeding program, we’ve been seeing that need through the food pantry itself, specifically, what we’re needing help with are canned items, canned vegetables, canned fruit, canned beans, even personal hygiene products,” said Captain Matthew Darrow, from the Marquette County Salvation Army.

Donations can be dropped off at the Salvation Army on Baraga Avenue in Marquette. The salvation army is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., they’re closed on Sundays.

