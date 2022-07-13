Advertisement

Marquette County Salvation Army looking for community donations

Salvation Army Food Pantry
Salvation Army Food Pantry(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Salvation Army in Marquette is looking for the communities help. Many drives during the holiday season, including the TV6 Canathon go a long way to keeping the food pantries full during the winter months. Now, the Salvation Army is seeing an increase in need from the public and they need donations.

“We’re seeing the need for helping people continuing to grow, we’ve been seeing that need through our feeding program, we’ve been seeing that need through the food pantry itself, specifically, what we’re needing help with are canned items, canned vegetables, canned fruit, canned beans, even personal hygiene products,” said Captain Matthew Darrow, from the Marquette County Salvation Army.

Donations can be dropped off at the Salvation Army on Baraga Avenue in Marquette. The salvation army is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., they’re closed on Sundays.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Zambon (Delta County Jail image)
Gladstone woman sentenced for embezzling from Escanaba restaurant
The Lume Cannabis Co. Christmas location is permanently closed.
Lume Cannabis closes in Christmas after less than a year open
Plaque outside the Kaye House in Marquette
NMU putting Kaye House up for sale
The Dickinson County Library (WLUC Photo)
Dickinson County Library’s book collection questioned during board meeting
Pathways Community Mental Health in Marquette
‘Not within our control’: UP mental health professionals explain why Yoopers are feeling less happy

Latest News

GasBuddy and AAA said competition, supply and demand all contribute to higher prices in...
Some UP counties see gas prices near $5 despite nationwide declines
Construction happening at New Life Church in Escanaba.
Convoy of Hope helps New Life Church finish Community Center in Escanaba
Combating Class III and IV rapids, a raft pod paddles down Piers Gorge, undeterred.
True North Outpost in Norway offers whitewater rafting opportunities
Father Marquette Catholic Academy (WLUC image)
First ever Father Marquette Golf Scramble coming soon
Veterans Fishing Day
South Shore Fishing Association looking for boat captains for veterans fishing day