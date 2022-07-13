M-26 Houghton County resurfacing project starts July 18

HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - MDOT is investing about $1 million to resurface 4.6 miles of M-26 from 6th Street to Tamarack Hill Road, Houghton County.

Work includes sealing, asphalt milling and resurfacing of shoulders, and pavement markings. This project includes a three-year pavement performance warranty. Based on economic modeling, this investment is expected to, directly and indirectly, support 13 jobs.

The project will begin Monday, July 18 and is estimated to end on Aug. 26. Motorists should expect intermittent single-lane closures via traffic regulators during the project.

