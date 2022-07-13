Advertisement

M-26 Houghton County resurfacing project starts July 18

Road work ahead in Houghton County.
Road work ahead in Houghton County.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - MDOT is investing about $1 million to resurface 4.6 miles of M-26 from 6th Street to Tamarack Hill Road, Houghton County.

Work includes sealing, asphalt milling and resurfacing of shoulders, and pavement markings. This project includes a three-year pavement performance warranty. Based on economic modeling, this investment is expected to, directly and indirectly, support 13 jobs.

The project will begin Monday, July 18 and is estimated to end on Aug. 26. Motorists should expect intermittent single-lane closures via traffic regulators during the project.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Zambon (Delta County Jail image)
Gladstone woman sentenced for embezzling from Escanaba restaurant
The Lume Cannabis Co. Christmas location is permanently closed.
Lume Cannabis closes in Christmas after less than a year open
Plaque outside the Kaye House in Marquette
NMU putting Kaye House up for sale
The Dickinson County Library (WLUC Photo)
Dickinson County Library’s book collection questioned during board meeting
Pathways Community Mental Health in Marquette
‘Not within our control’: UP mental health professionals explain why Yoopers are feeling less happy

Latest News

Phishing attacks hit all-time high
Gogebic Community College receives a grant for manufacturing training.
College gets money for manufacturing training
Highland Park mom talks with ABC21 about the impact of July 4th tragedy
Highland Park mom talks with ABC21 about the impact of July 4th tragedy
Mackinac Island named best island in continental U.S. by Travel + Leisure.
Travel + Leisure dubs Mackinac Island best island in continental US