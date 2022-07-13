Advertisement

Great Lakes Recovery Centers begins summer kids programs

GLRC Community Relations & Marketing Director Amy Poirier says the programs provide families...
GLRC Community Relations & Marketing Director Amy Poirier says the programs provide families with continued support outside of the school year.(wluc)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Great Lakes Recovery Centers (GLRC) has launched its summer children services.

The services include a child and adolescent psychiatric clinic, a new applied behavior analysis clinic (ABA) and a parent support network.

The new ABA clinic is held out of their Teal Facility in Negaunee and helps children on the autism spectrum develop positive behaviors.

GLRC Community Relations & Marketing Director Amy Poirier says the programs provide families with continued support outside of the school year.

“During the summer parents and kids might not be able to access all of the services that they can get during the school year,” Poirier said. “We want parents to know that there is still hope, we still have services, and we are here to help meet their needs.”

For more information about the programs visit GLRC’s website.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Zambon (Delta County Jail image)
Gladstone woman sentenced for embezzling from Escanaba restaurant
The Lume Cannabis Co. Christmas location is permanently closed.
Lume Cannabis closes in Christmas after less than a year open
Plaque outside the Kaye House in Marquette
NMU putting Kaye House up for sale
The Dickinson County Library (WLUC Photo)
Dickinson County Library’s book collection questioned during board meeting
Pathways Community Mental Health in Marquette
‘Not within our control’: UP mental health professionals explain why Yoopers are feeling less happy

Latest News

GasBuddy and AAA said competition, supply and demand all contribute to higher prices in...
Some UP counties see gas prices near $5 despite nationwide declines
Construction happening at New Life Church in Escanaba.
Convoy of Hope helps New Life Church finish Community Center in Escanaba
Combating Class III and IV rapids, a raft pod paddles down Piers Gorge, undeterred.
True North Outpost in Norway offers whitewater rafting opportunities
Father Marquette Catholic Academy (WLUC image)
First ever Father Marquette Golf Scramble coming soon
Veterans Fishing Day
South Shore Fishing Association looking for boat captains for veterans fishing day