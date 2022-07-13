Great Lakes Recovery Centers begins summer kids programs

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Great Lakes Recovery Centers (GLRC) has launched its summer children services.

The services include a child and adolescent psychiatric clinic, a new applied behavior analysis clinic (ABA) and a parent support network.

The new ABA clinic is held out of their Teal Facility in Negaunee and helps children on the autism spectrum develop positive behaviors.

GLRC Community Relations & Marketing Director Amy Poirier says the programs provide families with continued support outside of the school year.

“During the summer parents and kids might not be able to access all of the services that they can get during the school year,” Poirier said. “We want parents to know that there is still hope, we still have services, and we are here to help meet their needs.”

For more information about the programs visit GLRC’s website.

