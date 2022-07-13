Advertisement

First ever Father Marquette Golf Scramble coming soon

Father Marquette Catholic Academy (WLUC image)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Father Marquette Catholic Academy in Marquette has a new fundraiser that will have people hitting the links. The first ever Father Marquette Golf Scramble is coming August 13.

The event features a noon shotgun start followed by a steak dinner and drinks. Money raised goes to the Father Marquette general fund and is also what helps the school provide scholarships to families in need.

“I think people should sign up because it’s going to be a great time, we’re looking to get as many teams out there as we can so we can all enjoy it, there’s going to be things to do on the course, you’ll get to have fun and it’s 18 holes of golf with your friends,” said Jessica Hanley, a parent of a Father Marquette Catholic Academy student.

In addition to teams, there are also ways to contribute as a hole sponsor or you can just sign up for the dinner.

