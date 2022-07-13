Finlandia earns Coast-to-Coast Conference Academic Honors

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Finlandia University was well represented on the 2021-22 Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference (C2C) All-Academic team. A total of 44 Lions were on the list.

The criteria for the team was being a member of a C2C championship sport and having a 3.20 G.P.A. or higher for the 2021-22 academic year earn a spot on the All-Academic team. A total of 58.2% of C2C student-athletes posted a 3.20 GPA this year (1,003 of 1,722).

BOLD – 2020-21 Selection

Men’s Basketball

Logan DePew

Logan Latvis

BJ Williams

Danny Zuchak

Women’s Basketball

Mariah Austin

Brooke Dalgord

Bailey Froberg

Harlee Froberg

Katie Loman

Katie Lundeen

Toria Nagy

Carsyn Osterman

Maija Rice

Casana Ryynanen

Men’s Soccer

Koby Armstrong

Brendan Christian

Osvaldo Cruz

Mohamed Koroma

Bertin Manza

Wandile Ngwenya

Noah Raisanen

Zach Wichman

Women’s Soccer

Samonshva Anderson-Oliver

Mikayla Brown

Addie Budzinski

Morgan Campbell

Paulyne Catacutan

Dariya Goin

Ally Herrick

Daisia Knowles

Sam Linteo

Shannon Mattson

Marissa Schilling

Aspen Wallin

Maddy Wiggins

Softball

Alex Berg

Briana Gitchell

Malone Hiebert

Sarah Moir

Hope Reinarz

Januaria Singleton

Volleyball

Malone Hiebert

Briana Portice

Taylor Talerico

