Finlandia earns Coast-to-Coast Conference Academic Honors
Lions have 44 representatives
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Finlandia University was well represented on the 2021-22 Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference (C2C) All-Academic team. A total of 44 Lions were on the list.
The criteria for the team was being a member of a C2C championship sport and having a 3.20 G.P.A. or higher for the 2021-22 academic year earn a spot on the All-Academic team. A total of 58.2% of C2C student-athletes posted a 3.20 GPA this year (1,003 of 1,722).
Men’s Basketball
Logan DePew
Logan Latvis
BJ Williams
Danny Zuchak
Women’s Basketball
Mariah Austin
Brooke Dalgord
Bailey Froberg
Harlee Froberg
Katie Loman
Katie Lundeen
Toria Nagy
Carsyn Osterman
Maija Rice
Casana Ryynanen
Men’s Soccer
Koby Armstrong
Brendan Christian
Osvaldo Cruz
Mohamed Koroma
Bertin Manza
Wandile Ngwenya
Noah Raisanen
Zach Wichman
Women’s Soccer
Samonshva Anderson-Oliver
Mikayla Brown
Addie Budzinski
Morgan Campbell
Paulyne Catacutan
Dariya Goin
Ally Herrick
Daisia Knowles
Sam Linteo
Shannon Mattson
Marissa Schilling
Aspen Wallin
Maddy Wiggins
Softball
Alex Berg
Briana Gitchell
Malone Hiebert
Sarah Moir
Hope Reinarz
Januaria Singleton
Volleyball
Malone Hiebert
Briana Portice
Taylor Talerico
