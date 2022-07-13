Find your ‘golden ticket’ into Blackrocks’ Mug Club

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Blackrocks Brewery took to social media Tuesday to tease the return of its golden ticket scavenger hunt.

As Willy Wonka once said, “The suspense is killing me.”

The tease video read, “In your wildest dreams you could not imagine the marvelous surprises that await you,” paying homage to the Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory theme.

On Wednesday, Blackrocks explained on its social media that the “Summer of Wonder” and golden tickets have returned — meaning beer lovers have an opportunity to join the widely sought-after Mug Club.

We have a few open spots in our Mug Club which means the Summer of Wonder and golden tickets have returned! The rules... Posted by Blackrocks Brewery on Wednesday, July 13, 2022

“The rules are simple, when the mood strikes us we will hide a ticket and leave a small clue on social media to its location. If you find the ticket you have the option to purchase a mug to be a part of our Mug Club,” the post read.

Need to know info:

Tickets will be located on public property (do not trespass onto private property).

Tickets will be readily accessible. You will not need to remove, alter, or damage any property or nature to locate a ticket.

Tickets will be on land. You will never need to swim or enter water to find a ticket.

If you find a ticket please send us a message so we can update the posts.

If you find the ticket and are already a Mug Club member, we ask that you spread the love and give the ticket to a friend in need.

Have fun and be respectful!

The first hint is expected to be posted on the Blackrocks Facebook and Instagram around 5 p.m. ET Thursday.

