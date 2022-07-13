Advertisement

Escanaba Salvation Army hosting mobile food pantry

The pantry will be at the Fifth Avenue South location
(WLUC)
By Nathan Larsh
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 5:11 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ESCANABA Mich. (WLUC) - The Feeding America mobile food pantry will be having an event at the Salvation Army located at Fifth Avenue South today.

It will take place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. or until all food runs out; there will be enough food for roughly 330 families on hand. This is a drive-thru event, and the Salvation Army is asking that you do not arrive early for .

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

