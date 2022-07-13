Advertisement

DNR expects 'average' deer population this summer

DNR says fall is the busiest for deer activity.
DNR expects an 'average' summer deer population.
DNR expects an 'average' summer deer population.(WLUC)
By Jack Caron
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Expect to see the “normal” amount of deer this summer.

The DNR has conducted various surveys to get a grasp on this year’s deer populations. Looking at deer and fawn trends, the DNR expects to see a mostly average population this season.

Although the summer deer population looks to be average, DNR wildlife biologist Brain Roell expects this fall to be busy. However, that time is also when the population is at its most vulnerable.

“Late September and through October deer activity starts to increase, and increases when deer are starting their breeding season in late October or early November,” said Roell. “That’s when they’ll be at their most vulnerable, not paying attention to the traffic as much.”

The DNR is consistently taking surveys looking at deer trends, they can be found here.

