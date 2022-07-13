A couple really nice days

A few showers exit the southern U.P. early this morning in the wake of a front. High pressure moves in out of Ontario today. This will clear clouds out. Conditions will remain nice through the end of the week. We’ll dodge showers and storms on Saturday with our next front. Then, an upper level ridge moves in for the weekend into next week. With this setup a hot and humid air mass will move in through Tuesday.

Today: Early morning showers south. Then, mostly sunny and cool

>Highs: Low to upper 60s near Lake Superior, Low to mid 70s south

Thursday: Mostly sunny and pleasant

>Highs: Low 70s north, mid 70s south

Friday: A mix of sun and clouds with isolated thundershowers

>Highs: Around 80° west, mid to upper 70s elsewhere

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

Sunday: Partly cloudy with pop up showers, warmer and humid

>Highs: Low 80s inland, mid to upper 70s elsewhere

Monday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid

>Highs: Mid to upper 80s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid

>Highs: Low 90s inland, mid to upper 80s elsewhere

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.