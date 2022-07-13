Advertisement

A couple really nice days

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 6:12 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A few showers exit the southern U.P. early this morning in the wake of a front. High pressure moves in out of Ontario today. This will clear clouds out. Conditions will remain nice through the end of the week. We’ll dodge showers and storms on Saturday with our next front. Then, an upper level ridge moves in for the weekend into next week. With this setup a hot and humid air mass will move in through Tuesday.

Today: Early morning showers south. Then, mostly sunny and cool

>Highs: Low to upper 60s near Lake Superior, Low to mid 70s south

Thursday: Mostly sunny and pleasant

>Highs: Low 70s north, mid 70s south

Friday: A mix of sun and clouds with isolated thundershowers

>Highs: Around 80° west, mid to upper 70s elsewhere

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

Sunday: Partly cloudy with pop up showers, warmer and humid

>Highs: Low 80s inland, mid to upper 70s elsewhere

Monday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid

>Highs: Mid to upper 80s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid

>Highs: Low 90s inland, mid to upper 80s elsewhere

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Zambon (Delta County Jail image)
Gladstone woman sentenced for embezzling from Escanaba restaurant
The Lume Cannabis Co. Christmas location is permanently closed.
Lume Cannabis closes in Christmas after less than a year open
Larry Sanders, 53, is charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of his...
Murder suspect claims victim summoned ‘Bigfoot’ to kill him
Pathways Community Mental Health in Marquette
‘Not within our control’: UP mental health professionals explain why Yoopers are feeling less happy
File photo of police lights.
UPDATE: Injured teen recovering after falling out of pickup truck in Houghton County

Latest News

Overnight transition from t’storms to mostly clear as high pressure from the Canadian Shield...
Thunderstorms, showers clearing out to a mostly sunny midweek
thunderstorms
Another round of thunderstorms for some
Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue through Tuesday before drier, sunnier conditions...
Rounds of showers, t’storms to start the week
thundershowers
Thundershowers to pop later