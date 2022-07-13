Convoy of Hope helps New Life Church finish Community Center in Escanaba

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A community project that’s been years in the making is coming to a finish.

Sixteen people, mostly from Iowa, are adding finishing touches to projects at New Life Church, including the new Community Center.

“Laying sidewalk, they’ve been finishing up the Community Center, they’ve been working in the garage, they’ve been working in the building all day every day. So, we’re super happy just to get a lot of stuff done,” said Jason Janich, pastor of New Life Church.

The group is headed by Greg Colegrove, who grew up in Manistique, but now lives in Missouri.

“Anytime that I get to do something to bring something to the U.P., I’ll look for it,” said Colegrove, with Convoy of Hope.

It’s all made possible by an organization called Convoy of Hope.

“Our motto is we have a driving passion to feed the world. Along with that then there are so many other things that go with it because we do things like disaster services,” said Colegrove.

These people are making dreams at New Life Church a reality.

By September, a blue tarp in the window will be taken down in the Community Center, which will be available to everyone. The Community Center will feature an indoor gym and playground. It’s located along 8th Street South behind The Store.

After years of support, New Life Church asks for continued prayer, and financial support if you’re able.

They’re looking to cover about $800,000.

“That’s a really low debt threshold for all that went into the community center, the gym, the playground, open to the community. We’re trying to keep it free of charge,” said Janich.

The group from Convoy of Hope will head to the Marquette area next week to continue helping rural communities.

