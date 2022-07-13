Advertisement

Candlelight vigil for suicide awareness to be held in Gwinn Saturday

By Ben Kouchnerkavich
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Gwinn’s Model Towne Inn is set to hold an event for suicide prevention this weekend.

On Saturday, the Inn and Shannon’s Home Cooking will come together to host a candlelight vigil.

Organizers said some goals of the event are to plant fruit trees in remembrance of those who have died by suicide, as well as provide free funeral catering.

The event features free food and gift baskets will be raffled off.

“We’ll gather community members and anyone who wants to come out and share their story of inspiration and hope and just let folks know that there are other options,” said Kelli Doyen, Owner of the Model Towne Inn. “There is a light at the end of the tunnel. There are a lot of people out there who have struggled with suicidal thoughts and ideations. We just really wanted to come together as a community and just offer support.”

The event starts at 8 p.m. Saturday, with the candle lighting at 10 p.m.

