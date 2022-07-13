Axis Chiropractic offering new therapy in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new type of therapy is available at Axis Chiropractic in Marquette called MagnaWave. It sends a pulsed electromagnetic field, or PEMF, through your body to stimulate cell metabolism, increase oxygenation and reduce inflammation.

The office at Axis is the only one in the Upper Peninsula that has a licensed PEMF Practitioner. She says the technology is fairly new but very effective.

“What it does is recharge the cells, and in the process reduces inflammation, reduces pain, speeds healing and I’ve had amazing results from sprained ankles to healing bones, it’s like cellular exercise,’ said Robin Seymour, PEMF practitioner.

PEMF sessions are generally for about half an hour per visit. The owner of Axis Chiropractic says the new therapy nicely complements what services they currently provide.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.