Walk down Marquette’s memory lane with history center tours

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The first historic walking tour of 2022 was held Tuesday by the Marquette Regional History Center.

The 90-minute walk featured authentic stories about the history of downtown Marquette. At the end of the walk, participants stopped at the Lower Harbor Ore Dock. They heard the story of a commercial fisherman Hugh Malloy from a reenactor.

Volunteers said it’s important for people to learn about the history of Marquette.

“Teaching people history can be interesting and fun and at the same time it supports the History Center,” said volunteer Dan Smith.

The historic tours will continue throughout the summer. Walking tours are $15 dollars and bus tours are $25.

