Advertisement

University of Michigan Health encourages gun safety

They are distributing gun locks to patients and their families in order to prevent further suicides by firearms
University of Michigan Health promotes gun safety for patients who are experiencing suicidal...
University of Michigan Health promotes gun safety for patients who are experiencing suicidal tendencies so they cannot access firearms.(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 8:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Gun violence continues to pepper the headlines of media outlets across the nation.

With the majority of attention on mass shootings, some are taking the opportunity to raise awareness about other forms of gun violence.

According to University of Michigan Health, 54% of all gun-related deaths were suicides in 2020, with more than half of all suicides involving a gun that same year.

“If you have a loved one who has thoughts of suicide, or is in a psychiatric crisis, it’s imperative that you take steps to secure your firearms,” said University of Michigan Health’s John Kettley.

The University is promoting keeping patients away from firearms by educating their family members through a new approach.

“That approach was taking a public health approach,” continued Kettley. “And providing education about proper firearm storage, using gun locks, as well as counseling non-lethal means.”

The university is also giving free gun locks to patients and their families as an additional measure. They believe a lack of accessibility to these weapons will prevent further death by suicide.

“One of the things that we know is that the lack of availability actually decreases the risk of someone dying by suicide with a firearm,” added Kettley.

For those who want to be proactive in Upper Michigan, gun locks are available at many retailers and local police departments.

“So I have a gun lock right here in front of me, to make sure your gun is safe,” said Houghton City Police Department Lt. Nicholas Roberts. “We do provide them to people who ask for them from the public, or if they get a permit to purchase a handgun, we can provide these also.”

Roberts also encourages gun owners to separate their firearms from their ammunition.

“You keep your ammunition separate from your weapons at home, and keep both of them locked up at all times.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, you can visit our resource page by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of police lights.
UPDATE: Injured teen is recovering amidst Houghton County investigation regarding truck incident
Motorcycle Crash generic
Marinette County fatal motorcycle crash
U.S. Geological Survey bioscience technician Henry Thompson deploys an underwater receiver...
The deepest egg hunt in the Great Lakes
After about 25 minutes of coaxing and offering dog food, bread, and finally Goldfish crackers,...
Dog rescued from cliff at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is investigating an alleged wildlife attack.
DNR unable to confirm wildlife attack in Houghton County

Latest News

Graphic for the event
New yoga festival coming to Marquette
Dog adoption fees covered now at UPAWS
Marquette recycling bins
Marquette City Commission approves recycling carts purchase
The author of 'Shipwrecked and Rescued: Cars and Crew', which covers the wreck of the 'City of...
“Shipwrecked and Rescued: Cars and Crew” author holds book signing