University of Michigan Health encourages gun safety

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Gun violence continues to pepper the headlines of media outlets across the nation.

With the majority of attention on mass shootings, some are taking the opportunity to raise awareness about other forms of gun violence.

According to University of Michigan Health, 54% of all gun-related deaths were suicides in 2020, with more than half of all suicides involving a gun that same year.

“If you have a loved one who has thoughts of suicide, or is in a psychiatric crisis, it’s imperative that you take steps to secure your firearms,” said University of Michigan Health’s John Kettley.

The University is promoting keeping patients away from firearms by educating their family members through a new approach.

“That approach was taking a public health approach,” continued Kettley. “And providing education about proper firearm storage, using gun locks, as well as counseling non-lethal means.”

The university is also giving free gun locks to patients and their families as an additional measure. They believe a lack of accessibility to these weapons will prevent further death by suicide.

“One of the things that we know is that the lack of availability actually decreases the risk of someone dying by suicide with a firearm,” added Kettley.

For those who want to be proactive in Upper Michigan, gun locks are available at many retailers and local police departments.

“So I have a gun lock right here in front of me, to make sure your gun is safe,” said Houghton City Police Department Lt. Nicholas Roberts. “We do provide them to people who ask for them from the public, or if they get a permit to purchase a handgun, we can provide these also.”

Roberts also encourages gun owners to separate their firearms from their ammunition.

“You keep your ammunition separate from your weapons at home, and keep both of them locked up at all times.”

