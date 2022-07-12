Thunderstorms, showers clearing out to a mostly sunny midweek

A Canadian Prairies system rides down the northwesterly jet stream, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms to Upper Michigan Tuesday, mainly over the western and southern counties -- there is an isolated risk of these thunderstorms becoming severe, producing large hail and damaging wind gusts, in addition to heavy downpours and dangerous lightning.

View NWS alerts here.

Conditions dry out Wednesday as strong high pressure extends from the Canadian Prairies to the U.P. -- a pleasant weather reprieve through Thursday.

Clouds increase Friday ahead of a moisture-rich system to develop leeside of the Canadian Rockies. The system brings rain and thunderstorms again to the U.P. Friday night through early Sunday, with potentially soaking rainfall. Rainy conditions diminish late Sunday, leading to a drier but warm start to next week.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy early with patchy fog and few showers, then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon; north winds 5 to 15 mph

>Highs: 60s-70s (cooler near Lake Superior, warmer inland)

Thursday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: 70s

Friday: Increasing clouds in the afternoon with a chance of evening thunderstorms west

>Highs: 70s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms; warm and humid

>Highs: 80

Sunday: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with scattered showers (diminishing in the evening); warm

>Highs: 80

Monday: Mostly sunny and warm; breezy

>Highs: 80s

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers; breezy

>Highs: 80

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.